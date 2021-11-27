Manipur Witnessed Holistic Development For First Time Under BJP-Led Government : JP Nadda

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has witnessed holistic development for the first time under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, claimed the ruling party’s national president JP Nadda.

Addressing the gathering, JP Nadda asserted that BJP-led government is ensuring that various government schemes reach to the remotest regions of the state, and people avail such benefits.

The national President further claimed that at least 5,477 entrepreneurs have been sanctioned INR 114 crore under the Stand-Up India scheme in Manipur.

He claimed that during the last five years, criminalization along politics has been totally stopped by the authorities.

“Roads that used to see flow of blood have been transformed into double-lane roads. Broken bridges have been replaced by all-weather bridges. Rail lines are being laid to connect the hills with the valley,” the BJP leader said.

Speaking further on the Assembly Elections, scheduled to take place next year, the national president expressed hope that Manipur people will once again place their trust in the effective administration of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), during the state assembly election due next year, i.e. 2022.