Mizoram : 359 New Cases Reported, COVID-19 Positivity Rate Stands At 11.20%

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 359 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 11.20%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 4227. While, a total of 1,33,921 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 488 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3212 samples were tested on November 26, 2021, out of which 143 samples belonged to males, while 216 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested : 265 belonged to symptomatic patients, 94 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,29,206. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 16 positive cases (8.60%), TrueNAT detected 27 (14.30%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 312 (11.04%) & 4 (30.76%) positive cases respectively.