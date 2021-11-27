Mizoram : Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Champhai District

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Indo-Myanmar border region ’73 km South’ of Champhai district, Mizoram on Saturday.

The earthquake struck at roughly 3.17 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 22.80 degrees latitude and 93.31 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 53 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 27-11-2021, 15:17:16 IST, Lat: 22.80 & Long: 93.31, Depth: 53 Km ,Location: 73km S of Champhai, Mizoram, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 27-11-2021, 15:17:16 IST, Lat: 22.80 & Long: 93.31, Depth: 53 Km ,Location: 73km S of Champhai, Mizoram, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/LeThhdkK8P @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/St3HRvPuT6 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 27, 2021

Recently, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Indo-Myanmar border region ’73 km South-east’ of Thenzawl, Mizoram on Friday.

It’s worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300-kilometer-long and 50-kilometer-wide lineament that runs from Manipur’s western border to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes are generated by the Kopili fault, which is a transpressional fracture.

Currently the most active seismic zone in North East India, it is squeezed between the subduction and collision zones of the Himalayan belt and Sumatran belt, thereby making North East India, a highly prone region to often earthquake occurrences.