Narco-Haul : Delhi Police Apprehends Suspended Manipur Police Constable

NET Web Desk

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday apprehended a suspended constable of Manipur Police from Churachandpur district for his alleged involvement in inter-state drug cartel, and ensuring flow of huge cache of such contraband substances worth crores of rupees in the international market.

Identified as Mohd Kashim Ali, the 42-yr-old served as a constable (driver) at the Bishnupur district Reserve Lines of the state Police before he was suspended following his arrest in a murder case.

“He (Ali) was responsible for the flow of heroin consignments from Manipur to Guwahati, Siliguri, Darjeeling and Malda, to other parts of the country via West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR by hiding them in secret cavities of vehicles specifically designed for heroin trafficking,” Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell said.

Based on disclosure from the two arrested members of his drug cartel – Md Ikbal Khan and Md Ishak, the security forces nabbed him from Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Ali was earlier declared a proclaimed offender, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for information regarding his whereabouts.

“Ali was taken by the cell in transit remand from Manipur and was produced in court Friday. He will be in police custody for 10 days,” Singh further informed.

“We received information that Ali would come back from the Myanmar border through Churachandpur. Accordingly, a raiding party was constituted and a trap was laid at the place of information and he was apprehended,” – added the DCP.

During the rigorous questioning, the accused revealed that he had supplied the recovered 10 kg heroin consignment for further supply to one Najim in Delhi and another contact in Malda in West Bengal.