Tripura : 5 Persons Including Cop Killed In Khowai, 3 More Deaths Reported

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 27, 2021 : In a heart-wrenching incident, five people including three from a family were killed in a gruesome attack by a mentally-disturbed individual in Khowai district, Tripura on Saturday.

Later this day, three more deaths were reported in different parts of the state.

SP of Khowai district Kiran Kumar informed “In an unfortunate incident at Sheortali area under Khowai police station on late night of Friday last, one Pradip Debroy (40) alias Kutty of Uttar Ramchandraghat in Khowai district suddenly attacked his two minor daughters Mandira Debroy (7) and Aditi Debroy (1) and his wife Mina Debroy (32) with shovel. In this attack, both the minor daughter died on the spot and his wife sustained serious injury and now under treatment at AGMC and GBP hospital here in Agartala city”.

“After this, accused Pradip Debroy attacked his elder brother Amalesh Debroy (45) and assaulted him with the shovel and also killed him. On getting this information, Inspector Satyajit Mallik of Khowai police station along with staff arrived at the spot and they were also attacked by Pradip Debroy”.

“In this attack Inspector Satyajit Mallik sustained grievous injuries on his head and he was immediately shifted to Khowar Hospital. Subsequently, he was referred to AGMC and GBP hospital here in Agartala at night and during treatment, he succumbed to his injuries”, police official informed.

SP said “Then Pradip Debroy attacked one Krishna Das (45) of Nabodaya area and his son Karnadhir Das (22) who were passing by the road in an auto-rickshaw. In this attack, both of them sustained grievous injuries on their persons and were shifted to Khowai Hospital where said Krishna Das succumbed to his injuries and his son Karnadhir Das is now under treatment at AGMC & GBP hospital”.

Later on, additional forces rushed to the spot, who managed to detain the aggressive Pradip Debroy and sent him under police custody. In this connection a specific case has been registered at Khowai police station vide case no. 108/2021 under sections 302, 307, 326, 333, 353, 427 if IPC on Saturday. The investigation is underway.

Pradip was produced before the Khowai CJM court and the judge immediately sent him to 14-days judicial custody.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik expressed their deep condolences over the death of Inspector Satyajit Biswas and other departed souls.

On Saturday evening, the CM announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to each family including Inspector Satyajit Biswas who was murdered last night.

Later in the evening, CM Deb visited the house of Biswas and paid floral tribute to the deceased at his residence in Indranagar of Agartala city.

On the other hand, a middle-aged man named Benu Debbarma, resident of Nandannagar area in the suburbs of Agartala city, was on his way to invite residents for her ensuing daughter’s marriage. He was riding his bicycle and a bus of Auxillium Girls’ HS School bearing registration number TR01E-3177 hit him. He succumbed to his injuries after been shifted to an adjacent hospital. Local police station staff informed that one person has been arrested.

In yet another incident, a 17-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself allegedly over dowry harassment at Kalipur under Kailashahar Municipal Council on Saturday at around 10 AM. Identified as Sarita Deb (name changed), the victim is a mother of a nine months old baby. She took the extreme step, after being tortured by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry since after her marriage.

Two years back, Sarita Deb is the daughter of Swapan Das of Yubarajnagar in North Tripura district was married to Debesh Das of Kalipur in Unakoti district. Police have registered a case on the basis of victim’s father. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Swapan Das, father of the victim alleged, she had been strangulated to death by her husband and mother in law, later, they hanged her body to design it as a suicidal case. Police have arrested the accused Debesh Das, the husband of the victim.

SDPO of Jirania sub-division in West Tripura district, Suman Majumder said “At about 9 AM on Saturday, Subha Rani Debbarma (69) went to field for work. The woman got in touch with the electric wire which was lying on ground and electrocuted. She was immediately shifted to Jirania CHC and referred to AGMC and GBP Hospital here in Agartala, but she died.