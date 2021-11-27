Tripura Police Directed To Review UAPA Cases Lodged Against Journalists & Advocates

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) V.S. Yadav to review the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) cases lodged against journalists and lawyers for inciting communal violence.

Following the directions of Chief Minister, the DGP asked Puneet Rastogi, ADGP, Crime Branch, to review the cases, asserted a Tripura Home Department official.

According to the official, attempts were made against vested groups and individuals for attempting to circulate fake images and videos of burning mosques in Tripura through social media platforms, with an intent to incite communal disputes.

“In order to control this, and to maintain peace and communal harmony, the Tripura police filed cases against 102 persons under various sections of UAPA and IPC. The persons include journalists and lawyers, mostly from outside the state,” the official further added.

Its worthy to note that amid the communal tensions proliferating across the northeastern state of Tripura, the state Police had earlier lodged a complaint against 102 social media users for attempting to circulate communal hatred through different social media platforms.