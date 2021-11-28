Tripura Civic Polls : BJP Sweeps Victory In 20 ULBs; CM Lauds People’s Positive Outlook

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 28, 2021 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party had achieved victory in all 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the state.

Positive vibrations among people had led BJP to a landslide conquest in the civic bodies election, claimed Deb.

In a press conference at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala city on Sunday afternoon, Tripura CM Deb said “A political party from outside Tripura had tried to misguide people ahead of polls on November 25 last, but the electors had given them appropriate reply through EVMs”.

“People had gifted more than 99 percent of the seats to BJP in this election. Those whoever attempt to malign BJP by misleading common people had received befitting reply”, he added.

In reply to a query, if the concerned result attained in Tripura will prove as a boost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in West Bengal, CM said “That state is the land of great personalities, politicians should conduct their works following their ideals so that the tradition of Bengal is not trampled”.

It is worthy to mention here that the ruling BJP had fielded their candidates in 334 seats of 20 urban local bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The saffron party sweeped victory in 329 seats, TIPRA Motha and Trinamool Congress (TMC) opened their accounts winning one seat each and CPIM managed to grab triumph only in three seats.

Surprisingly, the Congress party, the hundred-year-old team could not win a single seat.