Assam : Mob-Lynching Incident Kills Student Leader, 2 Others Including Journalist Injured

NET Web Desk

In yet another horrific incident, an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader was mercilessly killed by a group of mob near Nirmal Chariali in Jorhat today.

According to reports, around 50 people attacked the leader, after a confusion emerged regarding an incident.

The incident reportedly took place after a man was injured in a road accident.

Identified as Animesh Bhuyan, the deceased served as Education Secretary of the Brahmaputra Regional Committee, AASU.

Meanwhile, due to the mob-lynching incident, two other individuals have also sustained injuries.

Identified as Mridusmanta Baruah, a local reporter; and Pranay Dutta, a local leader of AASU; all three victims were immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctor declared Animesh dead on arrival.

Whereas, the two other injured are currently under medication.

The students’ union have further asked the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the matter, and demanded immediate arrest of all the culprits within 24 hours.