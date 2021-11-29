ATMS Run By Government Banks Irk Citizens Due To Bad Maintenance

NET Web Desk

A growing dissatisfaction among the Silchar citizens over the issue of under-maintained government bank ATMs is imminent as people have now started to lambast the bank authorities for poorly maintaining their ATMs.

Being vocal over this concerning issue, a Ghaniala resident and a businessman by profession, Jamir Laskar said, “Most of the government owned bank ATMs are in dilapidated condition. These are poorly maintained and most of the time either unable to dispense cash or having software issues in their systems.”

“Take for example, the United Bank of India’s Itkhola ATM. It is probably one of the most dirtiest and ill-functioning ATMs in the town. Neither anyone cleans the money slips nor do they fill-up cash on regular occasions. I am facing this problem on a regular basis as I am a customer of the bank. Authorities must look into matter more seriously and take adequate actions.” Laskar added.

Ashish Roy, a retired government employee and a resident of Malugram said, “There is a serious scarcity of active and working ATMs in the area. There is only one SBI ATM near Bhoirab Bari temple and whenever it malfunctions, there is no other nearby option and in most case the ATMs in Itkhola also remain in the same condition. The banks must look into the matter with concerning eyes and solve the matter soon.”

It may be mentioned that, there has been an equivocal resentment amongst pension holders as they are senior citizens and often have to travel to distant ATMs to withdraw their pensions. Also the density of ATMs at certain areas must be increased in order to share the existing load and cater new customers on the rise.

Meanwhile, on contacting the bank authorities they were not available for comments, but an employee of Bank of India, who wished to remain unnamed said, “There is a serious crisis of ATM management teams in most government banks as the concentration of the employees is more on branch banking rather than service and management areas. Once there are more specialized employees working on the maintenance department, the problem of ill-kept ATMs will be solved easily and effectively.”