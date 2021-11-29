Films Division Represents “Colours Of North East” Exhibiting Rich Cultural Heritage Of Northeast India

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75 years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Films Division is showcasing the rich cultural heritage, and contributions of notable tribal leaders and freedom fighters from North East India through a special package of films known as “Colours of North East”.

It ranges from notable personalities to cultural, social, literary political history of the region, “Colours of North East”.

“Colours of North East” has screened some incredible films on Films Division website (https://filmsdivision.org/) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision), commencing from November 28, 2021, which will culminate on November 30, 2021.

According to PIB report, the films selected for the special package incorporates of –

1. Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi – The screening of films under “Colours of North East” began with a biographical narration of freedom fighter from Assam, Dr. Gopinath Bordoloi, a movie narrating his life commencing from his birth, education and sacrifices to achieve freedom for the country.

2. Rani Ma Gaidinliu – This film presents an inspiring story of Rani Ma Gaidinliu, who was a freedom fighter and socio religious reformer from Nagaland.

3. Jyoti Prasad : The Versatile Genius – This offbeat biographical film is based on a trend setter personality of Assamese artistic world, Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla.

4. Raja of Nongkhlaw – It depicts the story of a visionary leader from Meghalaya, U Tirot Singh and his fight for freedom.

5. U Tirot Sing and U Kiang Nangbah, The Patriots : A film with detailed depiction, highlights the contribution of two freedom fighters of Meghalaya, U Tirot Sing and U Kiang Nangbah.

6. India’s Struggle for Freedom : Tales of Courage : It narrates the history of Manipur’s contribution to the freedom right from 1857, when Manipur was ruled by Maharahja Chandra Kirti Singh.

7. Rajarshi Bhagyachandra of Manipur – This film unfolds Bhagyachandra’s life as a Meitei warrior & king, a blessed vaishnav and religious reformer, a spiritual visionary and artiste par excellence. His creation of the Manipuri Raas stands as the most sublime of all the classical dances of India.

8. Satras & Namghars of Assam : The film throws light on the role of the Satra & Namghar in the evolution of genesis of Assamese identity. Set-up by Shankarcharya, the Satras & Namghars with religious aspect became a part and parcel of Assamese social and cultural life.

9. His Majesty, The Ahoms : This film narrates the story of Ahoms, who have shaped the history and identity of the Assamese community and also the geography of state, Assam.

10. Tribute to Arunachal : This film highlights the diverse cultural heritage of the northeastern state Arunachal Pradesh through its people and places.

11. Manipur : This film presents fascinating life of the people of Manipur both in the valley and hill areas and their colorful festivals and dances.

12. Heart of Darkness : This film lifts-up curtains from the Veil of mystery covering the caves of Meghalaya for revealing a fascinating world of sculpted wonders.

13. Archaeology and Monuments of Tripura : It narrates the documentation of temples and other archaeological remains, monuments and antiquities found from Tripura.

14. My Land, My People : This film is a record of the land and the people of Nagaland, thereby showcasing in detail the development and culture of the region.

15. Sikkim : The tiny Himalayan state, Sikkim has traditionally been looked upon as an ‘abode of tranquility’. This movie narrates the political history of Sikkim right from 1890.

16. Enchanting Mizoram : This film describes the agricultural wealth, weaving tradition and natural beauty of Mizoram.