Manipur CM Announces Reward For Security Forces Involved In Recovering Large Stash Of Arms & Ammunition

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs along with commendation for the police team involved in conducting a rigorous counter-insurgency operation, in Thoubal district on Sunday.

“I congratulate the Thoubal Police team led by SP Jogeschandra Haobijam on recovering huge cache of arms and arresting three individuals from Huikap Awang Leikai during an operation. The team involved in the operation will be rewarded a sum of Rs 10 lakhs along with commendation,” – tweeted by the CM N. Biren Singh.

Its worthy to note that Manipur Police on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition buried inside a cowshed at Huikap Awang Leikai area in Thoubal district.

Based on specific inputs as revealed by a suspected cadre of the banned militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a team of Manipur Police launched a counter-insurgency operation along the concerned area.

During the search operation, security forces have recovered a large stash of weapons including – 13 AK-56 rifles, an AK-81 and an AK-86 rifle, two M-16 series assault rifles, an RPG launcher along with a live shell, 200 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition and 10 rounds of 5.5 live ammunition.

“The weapons were found concealed in a 500 litre plastic water tank, which was buried inside a cowshed,” – the Thoubal Superintendent of Police (SP), Jogeshchandra Haobijam, told reporters in Imphal.

The security forces have arrested a cadre identified as Laithangbam Praffullo Singh, who tried to escape on noticing the Police teams conducting this search operation.

According to police reports, two other persons, identified as – Laitonjam Kumar Singh; and Wahengbam Tompok Singh were also arrested.

Furthermore, all three apprehended individuals have been handed over to Andro police station along with the recovered arms and ammunition for undertaking further lagal actions.