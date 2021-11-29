Meghalaya : BJP-Ally NPP Demands Repeal Of ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally National People’s Party (NPP) leader and Tura MP Agatha Sangma on Sunday demanded the repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, convened ahead of the Winter session of Parliament.

The MP urged centre to repeal the same, keeping in view the sentiments of Northeastern residents – a requisition made after the withdrawal of three farm laws.

“Since the farm laws have been repealed and this was primarily keeping in mind the interests of the people, therefore, I requested the government to repeal the CAA keeping in mind the same sort of sentiments of the people from the north-east,” – the Meghalaya MP told PTI after culmination of the meeting.

“I made this demand on behalf of my party and people from the north-east,” – added Sangma.

She also informed that there has been no response from the government so far but the leaders present in the meeting, including the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has taken note of the demand.

It’s worthy to mention that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities who entered India from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to the Act, such refugees will attain citizenship on the condition that minority groups have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014.

Passed on December 11, 2019, the controversial act aims to provide citizenship to six minority groups – Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis.