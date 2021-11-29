Mizoram : Assam Rifles Organized Lecture Generating Awareness On Ailments

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to generate awareness regarding ailments and epidemics, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter IGAR conducted a lecture on ‘Awareness Regarding Common Diseases’ at Hmangbuchhua village, Mizoram today.

Attended by 11 locals, the lecture aimed to raise awareness on the early detection and symptoms, and to raise awareness on common diseases and the methods to prevent them.

This awareness campaign is believed to generate awareness among locals about ailments, thereby undertaking immediate actions when the general well-being of remote populations face severe risk.

Furthermore, the locals of Hmangbuchhua village expressed their gratitude for the efforts and concerned initiative undertaken by Assam Rifles.