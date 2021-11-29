Nagaland Has Potentialities To Generate Rs 100 Crore Revenue Through Off-Road Business Model

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland is aiming to transform its disadvantages of rugged terrains and bad roads into an opportunity, which is believed to generate a total revenue worth of Rs 100 Crores, asserted officials from Nagaland Tourism Department.

Officials asserted that Sturgis, a city in South Dakota, USA stood to be an inspiration for the strategy.

In a bid to promote the off-road business model, Nagaland government has prepared a roadmap.

This activity involves riding a vehicle on unsurfaced roads or tracks, made of materials such as sand, gravel, riverbeds, mud, snow, rocks, and other natural terrains.

“We want to make Nagaland the off-road capital of the world. Sturgis, a city in the USA, generates a revenue of USD 800 million and sustains the livelihoods of 10,000 people through a 10-day motorcycle festival.” – stated I Kitto Zhimomi, Commissioner and Secretary Tourism, Government of Nagaland during the International Tourism Mart being held in Kohima.

“We are going to do a similar thing here. We have good roads for off-roading and need virtually no investment in terms of infrastructure. All we need is to build capacities in villages. Once it’s operational, it has the potential to generate Rs 100 crore revenue annually,” – added Zhimomi.

During September this year, a team of 10-people participated in a 10-day off-roading expedition in the northeastern state.

However, the state government is also planning to collaborate with Google to list the routes.

It also aims to associate with Wander Beyond Boundaries for curating circuits.

Zhimomi informed that concerned business model will have around 10 such circuits each for 13 of its districts.

“The off-roading trip of 10 people had them spend around Rs 20 lakh for the experience. We have to target homesteads in villages, raise funds for clean toilets and clean linens, that’s it. We don’t want volumes, we want the niche traveller to visit and experience off-roading,” said Zhimomi according to a PTI report.

Its worthy to note that Nagaland is gearing-up to host one of the renowned festivals of the nation ‘Hornbill Festival’.

Commencing from November 1 this year, Hornbill Festival is a celebration which showcases a plethora of cultural heritage under one roof.

According to PTI report, during 2016, the northeastern state witnessed a footfall of around 1.12 lakh tourists.

However, at least 2.82 lakh travellers, including 3,015 foreigners visited the state during the programme in 2019.