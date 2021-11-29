Nagaland : Union MoS Visits Kargil War Hero Captain Kenguruse’s Family In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Sunday visited the family of Kargil War Hero, Late Capt N Kenguruse, at his residence in Kohima.

During his interaction with the family members of Captain Kenguruse, the Union MoS expressed his gratitude and felicitated them. He further reassured the family members of continued support.

Born on July 15, 1974, Captain Kenguruse hailed from Nerhema village located in Kohima district, Nagaland.

Fondly referred as ‘Neibu’ by family members, Captain Kenguruse was commissioned into the Army Service Corps (ASC) of Indian Army on December 12, 1998.

The braveheart was awarded the nation’s second-highest gallantry award the “Maha Vir Chakra” posthumously for his raw courage, indomitable spirit, and supreme sacrifice in Operation Vijay.

The first recipient of Maha Vir Chakra from the Army Service Corps (ASC), Captain Kenguruse laid down his life for the nation at the age of 25 years.

It’s worthy to note that the MoS was on a two-day official visit to the northeastern state for inaugurating the ‘International Tourism Mart’ – a three-day annual event.

According to a release issued by the PRO (Defence) Kohima Lt Col Sumit K Sharma, Bhatt also interacted with the Army troops in Nagaland and commended them for their professionalism and high morale.