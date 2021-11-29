Nagaland’s First-Ever 4-Lane RCC Arch Bridge Unveiled

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday inaugurated the state’s first-ever Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) arch bridge, Sanuoru Bridge.

Dedicated to the people of Nagaland, this bridge has been considered as one of the most significant roads leading to the Nagaland Civil Secretariat.

CM Rio further expressed his gratitude to the department, engineers, contractors, and all those involved in successful completion of the project.

“Happy to inaugurate Sanuorü Bridge, the first 4-lane RCC arch bridge in the state, dedicated to the people of Nagaland, on one of the most imp. roads leading to the Nagaland Civil Secretariat. I congratulate the dept, engineers, contractors & thank all those involved in the work.” – tweeted the CM.

Approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) in 2015, the 64-metres-long four-lane bridge was supposed to be finished by December of this year.

Nagaland’s Public Works Department (PWD) spent a total of Rs 35.81 crore to construct the bridge.

Rio stated that Sanuoru bridge is one of the significant bridges in Nagaland, which connects the main Kohima town to the ‘nerve centre’ of the capital.