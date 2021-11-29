Northeast India Have Potentialities To Emerge As ‘Adventure Tourism Capital Of India’; Asserts ATOAI

NET Web Desk

Northeast India – home to rich biodiversity, distinct cultural & ethnic heritage provides the region with huge capabilities to enhance tourism development.

It has full potentialities to transform itself into adventure tourism capital of the nation, informed Vinayak Koul – the Honorary Secretary of Adventure and Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI).

Koul asserted the same while addressing the gathering during a panel discussion on “Rafting, trekking and road expeditions” on the second day of the 9th International Tourism Mart for the North East region at Naga Heritage Village Kisama on Sunday.

He also claimed that adventure tourism in the forthcoming days will transform as the future of tourism in the country.

In a bid to push this sector into the fore, he urged the gathering to explore India and it’s unique cultures first, and then move to other places of the globe.

Advisor to Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio & Associate Vice-president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Abu Metha further depicted the significance of collective efforts from all eight northeastern states to transform NE into a global destination.

He further added that tourism would bring-in positive economic impact and generate employment, thereby enabling the region to enhance its contribution in the nation-building process.

He also elaborated the role of fairs and festivals in promoting the concerned sector.

For instance, Metha asserted about Hornbill Festival of Nagaland, which exemplifies the energy, innovation and creativity of the people, thereby promoting Nagas beyond the nation.

“Fairs and festivals can change the tourism scenario of the entire north east region, provided we plan it well,” – added the Founder and Chief Executive of North East Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Furthermore, the Director India Trails and Nagaland Tourism Association president David Angami stressed on upgrading the Tourism policy, with a mean to create better opportunities.

It’s worthy to note that Nagaland hosted the “International Tourism Mart”, a three-day event, which commenced from November 27-29 at Kohima.

It has been attended by over 300 delegates including government officials, industry stakeholders and local participants.

This annual-event aimed to highlight the tourism potential of Northeastern regions in the domestic and international markets.