Sikkim : Former Football Captain Bhaichung Bhutia’s “False” Statements Condemned By SICA

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) has strongly condemned the “reckless” statements passed-on by former Indian football captain and Sikkim Football Association advisor Bhaichung Bhutia against the association receiving grant-in-aid to a tune of Rs. 15-20 crore annually.

According to a press release issued by SICA, the cricket association, money doesn’t equate to good governance.

It further informed that a number of structural reforms have been undertaken by SICA, thereby bringing transparency in all aspects from governance to financial matters, introduction and formation of District bodies and even giving them voting rights and powers in governance.

“This is entirely false and we urge Mr. Bhaichung to get his facts checked before speaking out against other associations or sporting bodies, who are only trying their best to help the state of Sikkim and its people.” – asserted the cricket association.

“SICA would also take this opportunity to inform the general public that all and any grants received by us is in the public domain and has been made available for anyone interested, through the BCCI website.” – further added the association.