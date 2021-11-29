Tripura Civic Polls : TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Hails Party’s Performance

NET Web Desk

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday lauded the supporters of his party for their incredible performance during the recently-concluded civic polls in Tripura.

He added that TMC managed to emerge as the principal opposition, inspite of having negligible presence in the northeastern state of Tripura, during it’s first-time contest in the elections.

“It is exceptional for a party beginning with negligible presence to successfully contest municipal elections and emerge as the PRINCIPAL OPPOSITION in the state with more than 20% vote share” – tweeted the TMC leader.

He also congratulated the workers of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) for exhibiting their exemplary courage.

“This is despite the fact that we commenced our activities barely 3 months ago and @BJP4Tripura left no stone unturned to BUTCHER DEMOCRACY in Tripura. Congratulations to all the brave soldiers of @AITC4Tripura for their exemplary courage.” – Banerjee further added.

It’s worthy to note that BJP sweeped victory in 329 seats, TIPRA Motha and Trinamool Congress (TMC) opened their accounts winning one seat each and CPIM managed to grab triumph only in three seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress party failed to win a single seat during the concerned elections.