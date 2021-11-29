Tripura Civic Polls : TMC Misleading People With False Information, Claims BJP Leader Ratanlal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 29, 2021 : Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and Education minister Ratanlal Nath on Monday castigated the role of Trinamool Congress (TMC) for misleading the people of the northeastern state after the announcement of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) election conducted by the State Election Commission.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Monday evening, Nath said “The Trinamool Congress failed to hold their voters’ percentage after 22 years of opening their account in this state.”

He said, “Trinamool Congress opened its account in Tripura’s politics with Sudhir Ranjan Majumder, former CM when he stood for West Tripura parliamentary constituency in 1999.”

“Not only this, Amal Mallik stood in West Tripura parliamentary constituency under AITC banner and got 9.61% votes in 2004, Ratan Chakraborty stood in West Tripura parliamentary constituency and got 10.97% votes in 2014, and candidate Manoj Das received 23.35% during by-election of Khowai assembly constituency,” – he added.

The Minister further claimed “Despite receiving 26.40% in 1999 and 23.35% in 2016, TMC leaders like Rajib Banerjee and Subal Bhowmik are misleading people of Tripura claiming that the party had received 16.39 percent of votes in three months of their activities. But they forgot that the TMC had opened their account in this state way back in 1999”.

BJP senior leader also slammed CPIM-led Left Front in Tripura for raising allegations against attacks and violence constituted before the election held recently.

Displaying some leading vernacular dailies of 2015, Nath said newspapers published items where Congress party candidates faced several attacks and violence during the ULB election. Many had to withdraw their nomination papers and step back coming under threat of facing dire consequences.

Minister asked whether that was not terrorizing people during the 2015 ULB polls in Tripura. He also said that the people had exercised their democratic rights in a festive mood and expressed their satisfaction over BJP with a percentage of 59.01 percent.