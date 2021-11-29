Tripura : Indo-Bangla Internet Link Commissioned For Northeast Regions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 29, 2021 : The new internet link of 10 GBPS between India and Bangladesh has been commissioned successfully.

This commissioning would boost-up the internet and technology sector impressively along Tripura and other North eastern states of India.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had placed an order to Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) for provisioning of one 10GB internet gateway link from Cox-Bazar (Bangladesh) to Akhaura (India) on a lease of three years.

Accordingly, the 10GB IGW link has been put through and traffic was loaded for testing.

The technical observation, monitoring and testing was done in accordance with the criteria mentioned in the Agreement dated September 7 last between BSNL and BSCCL and also as per the pre-decided terms and conditions.

According to a higher official of BSNL, the performance parameters displayed satisfactory results paving the way for signing of the deal officially.

Its worthy to mention here that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in March 2016 inaugurated the international internet gateway in Agartala.

This is the nation’s third international internet gateway after Mumbai and Chennai.