Arunachal Pradesh : Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt Kicks-Off Media Campaign As ‘Brand Ambassador’

NET Web Desk

The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has been roped-in by the Arunachal Pradesh Government as brand ambassador of the northeastern state kicks-off media campaign as part of golden jubilee celebrations, marking the 50th year of the naming of the state.

In view of this grand celebration, a media campaign featuring Dutt as a youth icon, nature lover, de-addiction proponent was launched at the Mechuka valley of Arunachal’s Shi-Yomi district on Monday, as informed by the official sources on Tuesday.

Along with Dutt, filmmaker Rahul Mittra has been appointed as the brand advisor of the state.

The month-long celebrations will commence at Ziro January 20, 2022 as it was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh got its name and Union Territory status in 1972.

The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of the Statehood Day February 20, 2022.

Taking to twitter, Dutt wrote : “Thank you @MyGovArunachal for making me the brand ambassador of Arunachal. It’s been an honour meeting with the hon. CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji & Assembly Speaker @pasang_sona Ji. Feeling a proud to be an Indian! Looking forward to working with my friend and a brother @rahulmittra13!”