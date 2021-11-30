Assam Mob-Lynching Case : Prime Accused Among 13 Arrested

NET Web Desk

At least 13 people, including the prime accused have been apprehended for their involvement in the mob-lynching case which took away the life of an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader in Jorhat city on Monday.

It’s worthy to note that on Monday, an AASU leader identified as Animesh Bhuyan was mercilessly killed by a group of around 50 people near Nirmal Chariali in Jorhat.

The incident occurred after a confusion which emerged over a road incident. This mob reportedly attacked Bhuyan, and two others travelling with him, after alleging that the trio’s vehicle had hit an elderly man riding a scooter.

Animesh served as the Education Secretary of the Brahmaputra Regional Committee, AASU.

Condoling the death of Animesh, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the police to file the chargesheet within a month for trial in a fast-track court.

He also directed the Special Director General of Police (DGP) (Law & Order) G P Singh to personally monitor the case.

Furthermore, a magisterial probe will also be forwarded into the incident.