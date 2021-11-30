Centre Released Rs 153.52 Crore For Tripura Under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 30, 2021 : The union ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday sanctioned a total amount of Rs 153.52 crore for Tripura under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for allocating the fund.

He hoped that it will be possible to provide water connection to every household.

Currently, at least 7,60,052 houses are not yet connected with water supply in Tripura. Till now, the drinking water supply connection has reached almost 2,87,172 households.

However, water connection was provided to only 24,502 houses prior to the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Since the commencement of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, drinking water connection reached a total of 2,62,670 houses.

Citing the statistics of connection from the ministry of Jal Shakti, it is revealed that 42,343 in West Tripura District, 31,817 in North Tripura District, 39,949 in Gomati District, 26,726 in Khowai District, 37,148 in South Tripura District and 20,492 in Unakoti District, 34,146 water connections have reached Sepahijala district and 30,042 in Dhalai district since the commencement of Jal Mission.

In total 50,178 houses in the western district have been connected to drinking water so far and another 61,356 houses remained unconnected.

A total of 33,749 households in North Tripura district have been connected to drinking water and more 44,726 homes remains to be connected.

In Gomati district, 43,546 houses have been provided with connection and more 67,449 homes remains to be connected.

So far, 39,820 households in South Tripura district have been connected to drinking water while 67,953 homes remain unconnected.

Similarly, 28,078 households in Khowai district have so far been connected to drinking water and more 48,555 houses remain to be connected.

In Unakoti district, 21,974 households have been connected to drinking water and 39,446 homes remain unconnected.

So far 33,343 houses in Dhalai district have been connected to drinking water while 68,122 houses remain to be connected.

Besides, drinking water connection has reached 36,484 houses in Sepahijala district so far, while another 75,273 houses are yet to be connected.