Manipur CM Lays Foundation Stone Of 50-Bedded Hospital In Noney District

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for 50-bedded pre-fabricated Field Hospital at Longmai Part – I in Noney district.

A project initiated under the State Health Society, National Health Mission (NHM), Government of Manipur, this hospital has been built with an estimated cost of Rs. 3.5 Crore.

This construction of 50-bedded hospital is believed to provide a major boost in the field of healthcare sector in Noney district.

“Laid Foundation Stone for 50 bedded pre-fabricated Field Hospital at Noney today in presence of Hon’ble MP, Cabinet colleagues and officials. The hospital which will be built at the cost of Rs 3.5 Cr. will give a major boost in the field of healthcare in Noney.” – tweeted by the Manipur CM.

Similarly, the pre-fabricated field hospitals will also be constructed at Kamjong, Tengnoupal & Pherzwal Districts respectively. These hospitals are being established under MOHFW’s ECRP-II at a total cost of Rs. 14 Cr. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 30, 2021

Accordingly, such similar pre-fabricated Field Hospital will also be constructed at Kamjong, Tengnoupal & Pherzwal Districts.

Meanwhile, these hospitals will be established under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)’s ECRP-II at a total cost of Rs 14 Crore.