Manipur Militant Ambush : ‘No Foreign Hand Involved’; Claims MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asserted that no specific information have been found, which indicates the involvement of a ‘foreign hand’ in the recent deadly militant ambush that took place in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on November 13.

“An extensive operation was conducted in surrounding areas by security forces to nab insurgents involved in the incident.” – informed the Ministry through a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a probe into the attack,” – the ministry further added.

Its worthy to note that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have recently registered a case in the incident.

Earlier, two banned militant outfits – People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed the responsibility for the attack.

During the launch of a counter-insurgency attack, the Manipur police have recovered a large stash of arms & ammunition, which were buried inside a cowshed at Huikap Awang Leikai area in Thoubal district.

Its pertinent to note that the dastardly attack by terrorists on an Assam Rifles convoy on Saturday, took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other brave paramilitary personnel – Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn Khatnei Konyak, Rfn RP Meena, and Rfn Shyamal Das.

According to sources, the convoy was attacked at around 10 AM in Sehkan village of Churachandpur district adjacent to Indo-Myanmar border Pillar No. 43, when the Commanding Official was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.

According to intelligence reports, the insurgent outfits such as – People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) are likely planning more such attacks by planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on routes utilized by the security forces.

The cowardly attack on security forces in Manipur, brought back memories of the June 2015 Chandel ambush in the state in which a Dogra battalion of the Indian Army lost 18 brave men.