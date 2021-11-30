Mizoram : 437 New Cases Reported, COVID-19 Positivity Rate Stands At 8.63%

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 437 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.63%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3805. While, a total of 1,34,810 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 493 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5065 samples were tested on November 29, 2021, out of which 188 samples belonged to males, while 249 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 291 belonged to symptomatic patients, 146 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,30,512. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 25 positive cases (6.33%), TrueNAT detected 53 (28.20%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 348 (7.92%) & 11 (12.80%) positive cases respectively.