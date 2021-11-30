Release Pending Advertisement Dues By December 10 : Journalist Unions To State Government

NET Web Desk

The Editor’s Guild of Manipur (EGM) and the Manipur Hill Journalists’ Union (MHJU) sought the immediate release of all pending Government advertisement bills by December 10.

According to Hindu report, the Journalist Unions have urged the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Information Minister T. Bishwajit and other Government officials to settle the issue, in order to prevent any strong action.

However, the Unions have warned the officials that non-settlement might lead to unwanted steps such as – “media censure of the Government policies and activities and even boycott Government news (excluding the law and order ones)”.

On Saturday, November 27, the President of EGM Khogendra Khomdram; and President of MHJU Peter Adani submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Information T. Bishwajit informing that being unpaid for several months have led the amounts cross almost lakhs each in print and electronic media.

“It is a fact that the COVID-19 has taken its toll on the Government and other establishments, including the media industry. But the media is a tool in fighting the pandemic. The media continues its work despite risk to the employees,” – the memorandum further reads.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of the print and electronic media have decided to set the deadline for settling all issues on December 10.