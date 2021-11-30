Sikkim : Election Commission Selects Dronacharya Award Recipient Sandhya Gurung As ‘State Icon’

NET Web Desk

Sandhya Gurung, who was recently been conferred with the Dronacharya Award has been chosen as one of the ‘State Icons’ by the Sikkim Election Department for propagating the messages of Election Commission of India (ECI) among the general masses.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Sikkim, D. Anandan, IAS and other officials from the state Election Department felicitated the coach for her outstanding contribution to train sportspersons in achieving meritorious results during several international events.

Meanwhile, the CEO and other officials lauded her contribution towards the state and the nation in the field of boxing.

They also congratulated the coach for being the first person to achieve the Dronacharya Award to the Boxing Federation.

D. Anandan further added that her achievement as a woman is a reflection of the society, which encourages women to aspire and achieve, by giving them equal opportunity in the field of sports.

During the event, Mrs. Gurung was accompanied by her husband and coach Manoj Kumar Limboo, whom she considers her biggest support, inspiration and ‘real-life Guru’.

The CEO further expressed his gratitude for Gurung, for agreeing to be one of the ‘State Icons’, and encouraging the Sikkim youth to get themselves enrolled in the Voter List.

He also briefed Mrs. Gurung about the significance of her role as ‘State Icon’ for the Election Department, and the fact that along with her professional accolades, this role would give her an opportunity to explore the field of social service, as she is a big inspiration for the Sikkim youth.

Its worthy to note that Sandhya Gurung is the guiding force behind the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medalist and ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain.

Sandhya earlier achieved the feat to become a national-level boxer winning a bronze medal in the National Championships and finishing up her career in 2008 before getting into coaching. Later, she was selected as a coach for the national camp.