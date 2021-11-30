“TMC Is True Alternative To Congress” : Mukul Sangma

NET Web Desk

The former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) referred the party-chief Mamata Banerjee as a “gravitating force”.

According to Sangma, more people from the valley will join TMC, and address this movement against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This development has “made people believe that political dynamics in the country will change in the coming days.” – asserted Sangma.

While addressing a press conference at the Trinamool headquarters, Mr Sangma said that the entire Northeast wants a “true alternative” to the Congress that can stand as an opposition against BJP and promote the interests of the people of the region, and “All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson (Mamata Banerjee) is the force they should gravitate to”.

“Our decision will set the trend in Meghalaya, Northeast and the entire country. From her (Mamata Banerjee’s) conviction and words, it is clear that she is the sole gravitating force. People across India want an alternative political force to counter the BJP. I will say repeatedly that more people will join the movement under Didi. Her leadership style has made us believe that political dynamics in the country will shift in the coming days.” – further added Sangma.

Its worthy to note that the former Meghalaya CM, Mukul Sangma along with 11 of the 17 Congress legislators in the state joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – an overnight development which transformed TMC as the principal opposition party in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.