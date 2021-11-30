Water Management Reforms : IIT-Guwahati Collaborates With Australia-Based Organizations

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati), in collaboration with Australia India Water Centre, and Western Sydney University virtually launched the first edition of the ‘India Young Water’ on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, the director of IIT-Guwahati, T.G. Sitharam, asserted “This launch of the Young Water Professionals (YWP) program will be a great milestone for AIWC, IIT Guwahati, and Western Sydney University.”

“India is not running out of water, in fact, water is running out of India. However, the shortage in India is of storage, not of water. Even though Independent India since 1947 has built more than 5800 large dams, the storage is abysmally small.”

“We need to look at newer opportunities through campaigns like ‘catch the rain, where it falls and when it falls’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji under National Water Mission,” he further added.

‘Young Water Professional Programme’ marks a significant milestone in the field of water conservation.

A total of 20 participants have been selected for the first edition of this programme (10 men and 10 women) from central and state implementing agencies of the National Hydrology Project.