Arunachal Pradesh: 4 Fresh COVID-19 Fatalities Detected In State

NET Web Desk

Following the testing of four more persons in Arunachal Pradesh, the COVID-19 caseload rose to 55,273. This was stated by a senior health official as he further added that as many as 54,958 people recuperated from the disease so far.

It is to be informed that the COVID death toll in the State remained unchanged at 280, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Currently, Arunachal Pradesh has 35 active cases and the recuperation rate amongst the COVID-19 patients remained at 99.43 per cent. Meanwhile, the active ratio stood at 0.06 per cent, he said.

It may be mentioned that, the Capital Complex Region (CCR) that comprised of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at ten, followed by West Kameng and Tawang districts at eight cases each and Lower Dibang Valley with four cases.

According to reports, a total of 11,98,450 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far Jampa said adding, the positivity ratio stood at one.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung further informed that a total of 14,11,425 people have been inoculated so far.