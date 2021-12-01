Arunachal Pradesh : Eastern Air Command Commanding-In-Chief Calls-On Governor, Discusses National Security & Humanitarian Missions

NET Web Desk

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal D K Patnaik called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

According to an official communique issued by the Raj Bhavan, both the dignitaries discussed about national security and humanitarian missions of the Indian Air Force (IAF) across the frontier state.

Air Marshal D. K. Patnaik also talked about the futuristic IAF operational activities in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/K0RlPLslLz — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) December 1, 2021

The Governor asserted that the IAF has always been very prompt in attending to humanitarian missions along the northeastern state.

While extending the gratefulness of Arunachal Pradesh residents for IAF, the Governor asserted that air force has built a strong trust among people of this frontier state by their helpful assignments.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor has further suggested the Eastern Air Chief to conduct awareness campaigns across the state, thereby motivating the youth to join IAF.

‘Such initiative will motivate and encourage youth of the State to join the Indian Armed Forces,’ the Governor added.

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command assured the Governor of extending best assistance from IAF to the state and it’s people, the communique added.