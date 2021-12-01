Assam CM Asks Colleges To go for NAAC Assessment Or Face Penal Action

NET Web Desk

Many colleges of the state being unable to be accredited from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has left Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in some serious tension.

CM Sarma on a stern note cautioned that all government colleges must go for NAAC assessment and the failure to do so would attract actions such as salary deductions of principals and faculty members.

It is to be noted that, NAAC accreditation ensures the quality status of educational institutions. NAAC is a Central Government organization, which conducts assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions such as colleges, universities etc.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the degradation in High and LP Schools’ education despite more teacher recruitment in the State.

He said, “From next year Gunotsav will be organized to assess the aptitude of students and teachers in the schools. Also, the State Government will be setting up a special committee for centralized recruitment of college teachers in Assam.”

It may be mentioned that, Chief Minister Sarma on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 130 Assistant Professors of colleges, 16 Grade III employees in colleges, 17 compassionate appointees, 560 teachers in 88 provincialized HS schools at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra which was organized by the Secondary and Higher Education Departments.

He said, “The State Government is striving to make higher and secondary education in the State holistic and contemporary through transparent teacher recruitment. Future generations cannot be burdened with inefficient teachers who will hamper the development of able citizens for the country.”

CM Sarma further said that, “Teachers have a very important role to play in setting good examples in society and therefore, they should not object to attendance monitoring of teachers through RIIMS App in schools as discipline is must in society.”