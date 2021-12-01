Assam: KSA Against Extraction Of Limestone In Dima Hasao, Hundreds Join Protest Rally

NET Web Desk

The Karbi Student Association (KSA) at Umrangso have initiated a protest rally against a public hearing that is to be conducted by Assam Minerals Development Corporation (AMDC) Limited on December 8.

According to a source within the department, “The hearing will be for the extraction of limestone for three numbers block in the mining lease area of 430 HA, 200 HA, and 33 HA located in the New Umrangso area of the Dima Hasao district.”

Reportedly, hundreds of people gathered in the protest rally, the rally was started at 29kM and ended at 28kM of Umrangso and submitted a memorandum to the Managing Director of AMDC through the authorities of AMDC.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Dhansing Teron the President of Karbi Student Association (KSA) said that, “The villages of the greater Umrangso area are facing problems since 1971 when the NEPCO project was started at that time 18 numbers villages were shifted without any facilities, ones again in 1989 eleven numbers of villages were shifted without any facilities during setup of various Cement projects.”

According to KSA, the AMDC must stop the public hearing on 8th December 2021. The student body further said that if within 4th December 2021 the AMDC authorities fail to send any information or notice regarding the cancelation of public hearing then from 5th December, the KSA will call for an indefinite bandh in Umrangso and adjoining areas.