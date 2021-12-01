Assam Mob-Lynching Case : Prime Accused Niraj Das Dies While Escaping Police Custody

NET Web Desk

The prime accused involved in Jorhat mob-lynching case, has died in a car accident on Tuesday night, after allegedly trying to escape police custody while being transported.

Identified as the ‘Kola Lora’ aka Niraj Das, the accused died in a car accident at Cinamara Khariya Chuk, while attempting to move out of the police running jeep.

However, he got hit by the police escort car which got unbalanced and hit the wall.

The accused has been declared dead at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH).

According to reports, three other police personnel were also injured in the incident, and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Its worthy to note that on Monday, an AASU leader identified as Animesh Bhuyan was mercilessly killed by a group of around 50 people near Nirmal Chariali in Jorhat.

Animesh served as the Education Secretary of the Brahmaputra Regional Committee, AASU.

The incident occurred after a confusion which emerged over a road incident. This mob reportedly attacked Bhuyan, and two others travelling with him, after alleging that the trio’s vehicle had hit an elderly man riding a scooter.

Meanwhile, two other individuals, including a journalist have also sustained injuries. Identified as Mridusmanta Baruah, a local reporter; and Pranay Dutta, a local leader of AASU; all three victims were then immediately rushed to the hospital.

Responding to the horrific incident, at least 13 people, including the prime accused have been apprehended for their involvement in the mob-lynching case.

Condoling the death of Animesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the police to file the chargesheet within a month for trial in a fast-track court.

He also directed the Special Director General of Police (DGP) (Law & Order) G P Singh to personally monitor the case. Furthermore, a magisterial probe was also ordered into the incident.