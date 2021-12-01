“Construct Alternative Asian Highway Connecting Ukhrul’s Kuirei With Homalin In Myanmar” : Manipur-Based NGO Urges PM Modi

NET/UT Web Desk

The Manipur-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Apunba Imagi Machasing (AIMS) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to erect an alternative Asian Highway for connecting Kuirei via Khamasom Phungdhar in Ukhrul district, Manipur to Homalin, Myanmar.

According to the NGO, Khamasom is one of the most remote and underdeveloped villages located in the northern part of Ukhrul district in the northeastern state of Manipur.

Known for its richness in vegetation, the hilly tract is believed to be the only village in northeastern India, encircled by thick virgin forest cover in the Indo-Burma border stretch, it added.

Elaborating further on its proposal, ‘Apunba Imagi Machasing’ asserted that Homalin or Hommalinn is a town, situated along the north-western Myanmar in Hkamti District of the Sagaing Region.

It lies on the Chindwin River and is served by Homalin Airport.

Meanwhile, the region also incorporate of abundant resources. Likewise, gold has been found in the river sand of Uyu River, a major tributary of the Chindwin River that flows close to Homalin.

Its worthy to note that Homalin lies close to the Indian border.

Besides, the main population, including – Shanni, Kathe and Naga ethnic groups reside across Homalin.

The 330-km long stretch, Thabeikkyin-Phaungbyin-Homalin-Hkamti Stretch is the significant artery road along the region, which is being extended, and bridges are being built by a Road Construction Special Group-10 to transform it into an all-weather road.

A suspension bridge, 1000 feet long and 16 feet wide was also constructed across the Uyu River connecting Homalin with the Thetkekyin-Phaungpyin-Homalin-Khamti Road. Country boats, locally known as landwins, also ply in the waters of the Chindwin River to Homalin.

Both Irrawaddy and its major tributary, the Chindwin River, have Inland Water Transport facilities. The Homalin Airport (HOX) in the centre of the Homalin town has flights operating to Yangon and Mandalay and is on the famous tourist circuit.

In order to enhance the vision of Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy, it is pertinent to construct a highway between Kuirei via Khamasom Phungdhar to Homalin.

This can act as the nearest river port of Myanmar connecting the Northeast India states, including – Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

An extended vision of the Act East Policy, this nearest river port will be more economically feasible to conduct Indo-Myanmar trade relations.

Accordingly, a letter has been signed by Awungshi Philip Soso, social worker, Khamasom Phungdhar, Ukhrul; Mayanglambam Khelendro, President of Apunba Imagi Machasing (AIMS), Manipur; and Director of AIMS, Imphal Dr. Atom Sunil Singh; addressing to PM Modi through the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ukhrul had urged.