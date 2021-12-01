Manipur: State BJP Chief’s Escort Vehicle Meets Accident, Five Personnel Injured

NET Web Desk

In a major road accident, five security personnel of BJP Manipur Pradesh President A Sharda Devi were injured. According to preliminary sources, the accident happened when an escort vehicle hit another vehicle in Noney district.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called swung into action and the critically injured security personnel was airlifted to Imphal for better treatment.

The incident took place at Joujantek village on Bishnupur-Khoupum road.

Recent reports suggest that, the security personnel of the escort vehicle injured after it collided with an ambulance.

Awaiting further details….