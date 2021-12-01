Meghalaya : 2 More Congress Legislators Tender Resignation

NET Web Desk

In the latest development along the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), the Working president of MPCC James Lyngdoh, and Chairman of MPCC Labour Department Dr. Manash Das Gupta has tendered their resigned today.

James Lyngdoh resigned from the party after serving for 33 years. He was part of the newly constituted MPCC team led by Vincent Pala as president.

Meanwhile, another senior leader Dr. Manash Das Gupta today resigned from Primary Membership of Indian National Congress with immediate effect.

He quit the party after having served the party for 36 years, and as General Secretary for 14 years till the recent reshuffle.

Its worthy to note that recently, the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma along with 11 of the 17 Congress legislators in the state joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

This overnight development has made TMC as the principal opposition party in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

It had delivered a major blow to the Congress right ahead the Meghalaya Assembly elections, which is scheduled to held in 2023.