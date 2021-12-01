Mizoram : 365 New Cases Reported, COVID-19 Positivity Rate Stands At 8.45%

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 365 new COVID-19 cases, and four fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.45%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3751. While, a total of 1,35,175 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 497 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4,319 samples were tested on November 30, 2021, out of which 171 samples belonged to males, while 194 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 249 belonged to symptomatic patients, 116 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,30,927. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 36 positive cases (13.33%), TrueNAT detected 29 (7.47%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 295 (8.12%) & 5 (17.86%) positive cases respectively.