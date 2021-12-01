Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio To Meet Home Minister, Discuss Naga Political Issue

In a bid to talk about the Naga political issue along with matters pertaining to United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that he will leave for Delhi in the next few days.

While talking to the media, the chief minister said that during a telephonic conversation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked him to come to Delhi.

CM Rio said, “We are in constant communication. He asked me when I can come to Delhi to discuss the Naga political issue, and matters pertaining to the alliance and development of the state. I am planning to go there for one-two days in the first week of December.”

It may be mentioned that, during the general conference of the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on November 23, CM Rio said that Union Home Minister Shah has asked him and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to come to Delhi.

It is pertinent that, CM Sarma has been involved in the Naga peace talks with the NSCN (IM) deliberating an approach for an amicable solution.

Reportedly, the Framework Agreement between the Centre and NSCN (IM) has become a roadblock to the ‘final solution’ of the Naga political issue. Rio said that the pact has been signed between the Government of India and the outfit and he is not privy to issues pertaining to it.

It may be mentioned that, the Centre and the NSCN (IM) have been holding talks to resolve the decades-old Naga political issue since 1997, while the Framework Agreement was signed in 2015.

Rio had no precondition for the formation of the UDA government, as he said, “Our main reason behind coming together is the Naga political issue, which is our topmost agenda.”

Talking about the demand of Rengma Nagas in order to upgrade Tseminyu sub-division of Kohima into a full-fledged district, Rio said, “Around 9-10 groups are demanding it, and the government has constituted a committee to study the feasibility and is waiting for its report.”