Sikkim To Host ‘Gangtok Hill Half Marathon’ & ‘Chief Minister One Mile Run’ On December 19

The 1st edition of ‘Gangtok Hill Half Marathon’ and ‘Chief Minister One Mile Run’ (for under 17) will be held on December 19, 2021 at Reshithang, Sikkim.

It will be hosted by the Athletics Academy, in collaboration with Sikkim Olympic Association, who is sponsoring cash prizes in respect of ‘Chief Minister One Mile Run’ to promote club culture across the tiny-Himalayan northeastern state.

Gangtok Hill Half Marathon aims to promote the culture of running among kids and youth of Sikkim.

Organized by Gangtok-based TDRBF Athletic Club, the event will be supported by PROJECT LIFE amateur running group.

The half-marathon route will be certified, and time & splits of the participants will be recorded by RFID Technology (timing chip).

“The development of Club Culture in the State is one of the policy decisions of the Government for the promotion of sports in the State.” – asserted the press release issued by General Secretary of Sikkim Olympic Association.

However, One Mile Run aims to explore local talents from the remotest corners of the state and help them reach the level of national stature.

The prize money is as follows : First Prize – Rs 10000/, Second Prize – Rs 5000/, Third Prize – Rs 3000/ and 10 consolation prizes for both boys and girls categories.

Meanwhile, the best 4 boys and 4 girls from ‘Chief Minister One Mile Run’ will be picked up as talents, and will be fully sponsored by Athletics Academy, Reshithang.