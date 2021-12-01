Tibetan Activist Reaches Arunachal Pradesh Under ‘Walking The Himalayas’ Campaign, Points-Out Plight Of Tibetans

NET Web Desk

Renowned Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsundue, who has been on a tour of the Himalayan states, under the banner “Walking the Himalayas” reached Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

This initiative is an attempt to rekindle the traditional, cultural and also political relationship between the Indian Himalayan states and Tibet. It also aims to showcase the plight of Tibetan nationals, residing under the dominance of Chinese extremist attitudes.

Tenzin who reached Arunachal Pradesh on the 103rd day, commenced his tour from Ladakh’s capital Leh on August 17, 2021. Since then, he have been travelling every single day to attain the main objective of this tour.

He travelled to different places of Ladakh, such as – Lubra, Kargil, Zanskar, and many others. From the Union Territory (UT), Tenzin then moved to Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

After that Tenzin came down to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He travelled through Lucknow, Benaras, Patna and Siliguri to finally reach Sikkim.

From the state capital of Gangtok, Tenzin travelled to the neighbouring towns of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik, Kurseong and then moved back to Siliguri, and finally ended this voyage in Arunachal Pradesh.

During his tour to the northeastern state, Tenzin is scheduled to visit Pasighat (East Siang district), Aalo (West Siang), Mechukha (Shi-Yomi), Tezu (Lohit) and Miao (Changlang).

Its worthy to note that during this long-tour, he has been screening a documentary on the ‘Escape of the Dalai Lama from Tibet’, produced by Mumbai-based Rangrez Films for Epic TV Channel.

It depicts the Dalai Lama’s escape due to Chinese military pressure which led him to cross the Himalayas borders.

“Being an Indian-born Tibetan, my duty is to highlight the Chinese occupation and incursion along the LAC, to make people aware,” he added.

The Tibetan activist asserted that indigenous languages of Himalayan states are fading fast, which stood as a “grave cause of concern”.

He further observed that “original expression form of arts, cinema, can be much more vibrant in the Himalayan states. However, the transitional phase of tradition and modernity needs to be balanced.”

During this long-tour of crossing all Himalayan states and Union Territories (UTs), Tenzin has also conducted several workshops on creative writing and poetry sessions. Likewise, he also hosted a creative writing workshop for the students of St Claret College Ziro, Lower Subansiri district.

Its worthy to note that Tenzin earlier asserted that India’s action against China should be stronger, thereby addressing the suppressed voices and demand of Tibetans, and highlight their protest to ‘Free Tibet’.”

The writer further added that India has always maintained a “dignified” foreign policy.

On the other hand, Tenzin referred China’s assurance or brotherhood with India as an “illusion”.