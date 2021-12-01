To Boost BSF Morale, Amit Shah Might Spend Night Near Indo-Pak border on December 4

NET Web Desk

According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah might spend a night in Rajasthan, near the India-Pakistan border, to boost the morale of the country’s bravehearts.

As quoted by ANI, the Home Ministry sources said that Shah is likely to stay with BSF members from December 4 to December 5 during his two-day visit to the state.

Furthermore, ANI reported that after reaching Jaisalmer on December 4, Shah will assess the country’s security along the western border and oversee night patrolling by BSF troops. The Union Minister will also spend the night with BSF jawans at a border post in the area.

Significantly it may be mentioned that, the BSF was raised on 1 December 1965 to protect the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. The proud BSF is carrying out anti-infiltration operations in the Kashmir Valley, anti-militancy operations in the North East, anti-Naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and is also guarding the Integrated Check Post on the Pakistan-Bangladesh International Border.

This information has come like a morale booster for the BSF Jawans and their Officers too. According to sources, the BSF is also making security arrangements and other preparations in order to host the stay of the Union Home Minister.