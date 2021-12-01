World AIDS Day : Dronacharya Award Recipient Sandhya Gurung Flags-Off ‘Red Run Marathon’ In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the Boxing coach and Dronacharya Award recipient, Sandhya Gurung on Wednesday flagged-off the first ‘Red Run Marathon’ at M.G. Marg in Gangtok.

Organized by the Sikkim State Aids Control Society (SSACS) in collaboration with the “Service to Mankind”, the event aims to generate awareness among citizens about HIV/AIDS.

The theme of this year’s programme was associated with “End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemics.”

Marking the 75 years of Independence and and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the event have also undertaken various activities, such as – signature campaign, story telling, skit, theme-based songs and prize distributions.

Meanwhile, a Free HIV Testing was also conducted during the programme.

A total number of 115 (13-17 yrs old) participants from all the districts participated in the 21 kms marathon and 78 (13-17 year old) participants took part in 10 kms walkathon.

The participants were conferred with cash prizes and certificates.

Furthermore, a candle-light memorial was held to remember those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Commenced in 1988, ‘World AIDS Day’ was the first-ever global health day.

It is observed each year on December 1, as an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, and show their support for people living with HIV.