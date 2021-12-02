Bengalis Might Face Identity Crisis In Manipur In The Long Run Says NGO ‘Amra Bangali’

NET Web Desk

A deep resentment since some time over the government’s decision to change the historically significant names of various places in Jiribam district of Manipur state has surfaced as “Amra Bangali” has been vehemently protesting against the procedure since last year.

A meeting was held earlier at the office of the governor of Manipur along with various organizations and people’s representatives of different levels to discuss the changes of name.

Amra Bengali has been constantly vocal about the fact that the existence of Bengalis is being endangered by changing the names of such places which are distinguished with the culture since a very long time.

Speaking over the issue, a senior member of the organization said that, “the way Bengalis were evicted from the area in 2001, history would repeat itself in the same way. We fear that the uprooting of Bengali fervor would definitely disorient the societal harmony.”

It may be mentioned that Jiribam was included in Manipur in 1833 under the Yandabu Treaty. Before that, the area was annexed under the kingdom of Kachari kings.

“We demand that the procedure of renaming certain areas in the region will be strictly protested and it should be stopped immediately. In addition, harassment for getting Aadhaar cards, permanent resident certificates and obstructions in including Bengali names in the voter list of Jiribam district is deeply regretted,” said, a member of the organization.

“We strongly condemn this anti-Bengali policy of the government and if the process of changing the name is not stopped immediately, we will be forced to go for a broader movement across the country.” He added.