Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati organises health talk on National Pollution Control Day

NET Web Desk

The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati organised a Health Talk on the occasion of National Pollution Control Day here in its premises today. The talk was addressed by Dr P. L. Bharti, Research Officer (in-Charge), Dr Ekta, Research Officer (Ayurveda), Dr Jeuti Rani Das, Research Officer (Ayurveda) and was attended by patients & their attendants.

The talk focused on pollution induced health ailments and how Ayurvedic treatments can bring relief to the patients & improve their quality of life. Speaking at the talk, Dr P. L. Bharti said, “Pollution is a major problems in our lives today. It causes major health ailments and affects our quality of life severely. The idea is to minimise pollution as much as possible and take corrective measures to minimise the impact of such pollution induced ailments. We remain firmly committed to push AYUSH clinical solutions to treat people suffering from pollution induced ailments and enrich the quality of lives of people.”

Explaining further on the impact, Dr Ekta said, “Pollution has a direct impact on our health and well being. Due to air pollution in the city, many respiratory related ailments such as Asthma, Acute Pharyngitis, Allergic rhinitis, Conjunctivitis, Bronchitis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) etc. may affect our health at any time.

By timely clinical intervention and Ayurvedic treatment, these ailments can be controlled & cured leading to a healthier lifestyle.” Preventive and therapeutic measures according to Ayurveda are: 1) Air purification: Fumigation with Laksha (Lakh), Haridra (Halodhi), Tamalpatra (Tej Paat), Tagra (Togor), Kushtha (Kuth), Priyangu (Bonmala) 2) Prevention of air borne diseases and promotion of health: • Nasya: Tila taila (Sesame Oil), Anutaila, Shadbindu oil • Dhumpana: Haridra Dhumpana • Kavala: Tila Taila, Luke warm water • Rasayana: Chyawanprasha, Chitraka Haritaki, Brihati (Tilabhakuri) and Kantkari (Birkulitia), Pushkarmool (Pohkarmul) Sharing his views on how we can embrace Ayurveda by planting various medicinal trees & plants in our surrounding, Dr Praveen Kumar, Research Officer (Ayurveda) pointed out the following: 1. Plant Neem trees as the leaves are highly beneficial for health especially for skin. 2. Plant Thulsi plant as it is considered auspicious.

Concoction made with Thulsi is good against viral infections and respiratory issues. 3. Cultivate Turmeric plant. Turmeric is known to improve the immune system. 4. Apply just 2 drops of sesame oil or Anu Taila within your nostrils with your fingertips daily as it protects from air pollutants. 5. Do Panchakarma procedures according to season upon the advice of your Ayurvedic physician as it helps in keeping your body in pristine condition. The event was commemorated as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and in continuation of the effort by the Government to promote Ayurveda as well as other traditional branches of medicine for treating diseases, improving the immunity level and enriching the well being of people.