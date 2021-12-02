Industrialist Ratan Tata To Be Conferred With Assam’s Highest-Civilian Honour ‘Asom Baibhav’

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that state’s highest civilian award ‘Asom Baibhav’ will be conferred to renowned industrialist Ratan Tata.

The decision has been undertaken to honour Mr. Tata’s exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer support across the northeastern state of Assam.

Sarma confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle. “Delighted to announce that the Government of Assam has decided to confer its highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, to @RNTata2000 Chairman, @tatatrusts for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam.” – tweeted the CM.

Delighted to announce that the Government of Assam has decided to confer its highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, to @RNTata2000 Chairman, @tatatrusts for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 2, 2021

The big announcement has been made on the occasion of ‘Axom Divas’ or Assam Day, which is observed and celebrated to remember the rule of Chalong Sukapha – credited with founding the Ahom dynasty that ruled for six centuries over the region.

Ratan Tata is the chairman of Tata Sons and is the most renowned and respected industrialist of the country.

It’s worthy to note that the Tata Trust, in collaboration with Assam Government had decided to set-up 19 cancer care units in 2018.

The Chairman of Tata group, Ratan Tata had laid the foundation stone for the cancer care units in the state.