Manipur: Anti-Retroviral Treatment Medicine To Be Delivered At Doorstep To Reduce Social Stigma

NET Web Desk

In a major step towards eradicating HIV, the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently stated to start a doorstep delivery service of Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) medicine for people living with HIV (PLHIV) in order to reduce the social stigma attached with the disease.

The announcement of the Chief Minister came during the World AIDS Day celebrations at the 1st Manipur Rifles parade ground on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that this year’s theme is ‘End inequalities, End AIDS, End pandemics’.

CM Singh said that quite a high number of PLHIV do not have access to ART as they hesitate to go to hospitals or ART centres fearing social stigma. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister said from December onwards all HIV patients will get ART medicine home delivered.

As per the Manipur State Aids Control Society (MACS), the HIV prevalence among the adult population which had once reached 3.1 per cent during 1999 has now declined to 1.18 per cent.

MACS also added that ART treatment needs to be higher as presently in Manipur, only 57 per cent of PLHIV are continuing their ART treatment.

According to an Indian express report, while the HIV prevalence among adults stands at 1.18 per cent, the number is far above the national average of 0.22 percent, said MACS. It stressed the need to expand counselling and testing and adopt harm-reduction interventions willingly and widely, while avoiding any stigma.

According to the latest statistics by MACS, the number of PLHIV who had ever initiated ART is 21,093 as of September 2021. Out of which, 10,873 are adult males, 8,716 adult females, 129 transgenders, 598 male children and 577 girl children. Against this backdrop, the PLHIV who are alive and on ART is 13,456 as of September 2021. Out of which, 6,067 are adult males, 6,102 are adult females, 94 transgenders, 427 male children and 446 female children. CM Singh said that, “With the initiatives from various non-governmental organisations the infection rate in the state has reduced substantially. I express my confidence that with initiatives from the public and NGOs, HIV will be eradicated from the state.”