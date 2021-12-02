Manipur : Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Imphal

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck ‘39 km North-West’ of Imphal, Manipur on Thursday.

The earthquake struck at roughly 2:43 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 25.09 degrees latitude and 93.69 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 29 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 02-12-2021, 14:43:00 IST, Lat: 25.09 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 29 Km ,Location: 39km NW of Imphal, Manipur, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 02-12-2021, 14:43:00 IST, Lat: 25.09 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 29 Km ,Location: 39km NW of Imphal, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Tm0vFO8QNp@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/f0WSGV2lqc — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 2, 2021

It’s worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300-kilometer-long and 50-kilometer-wide lineament that runs from Manipur’s western border to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes are generated by the Kopili fault, which is a transpressional fracture.